Is Making a Murderer's Steven Avery innocent?
The creators of the hit documentary series Making a Murderer say they believe they have "an educated opinion" on whether Steven Avery is innocent. He has been convicted of the murder of Teresa Halbach.
Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos spoke to Today ahead of the second series, saying they "want to believe in a system that is fair".
09 Oct 2018
