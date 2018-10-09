Media player
Smart captioning glasses help deaf theatregoers follow the action
London's National Theatre has launched smart captioning glasses to make shows more accessible to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The BBC's Ellis Palmer went to try them out.
09 Oct 2018
