Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ray Galton: A look back at the life of Steptoe and Son writer
Ray Galton, who co-wrote Steptoe and Son alongside Alan Simpson, has died at the age of 88.
His manager said he was regarded as one of "the fathers and creators of British sitcom".
The BBC's David Sillito takes a look back at Galton's life.
-
06 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45771931/ray-galton-a-look-back-at-the-life-of-steptoe-and-son-writerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window