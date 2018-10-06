Remembering the creator of Steptoe and Son
Ray Galton: A look back at the life of Steptoe and Son writer

Ray Galton, who co-wrote Steptoe and Son alongside Alan Simpson, has died at the age of 88.

His manager said he was regarded as one of "the fathers and creators of British sitcom".

The BBC's David Sillito takes a look back at Galton's life.

