'Norway terrorist Breivik's words have become mainstream'
'Anders Breivik's words are mainstream' says film director

A film director has said the words of the Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people in 2011 have become "mainstream" and "should trouble us".

Paul Greengrass has made a movie about the terror attack called 22 July - the date of the killings.

He told Today that by listening and challenging extremist worldviews, such ideologies can be "vanquished".

  • 04 Oct 2018
