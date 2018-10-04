Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Anders Breivik's words are mainstream' says film director
A film director has said the words of the Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people in 2011 have become "mainstream" and "should trouble us".
Paul Greengrass has made a movie about the terror attack called 22 July - the date of the killings.
He told Today that by listening and challenging extremist worldviews, such ideologies can be "vanquished".
04 Oct 2018
