Mark Radcliffe reveals cancer diagnosis

The BBC's Mark Radcliffe has said he will be taking some time off to seek treatment for cancer of the tongue.

The Radio 2 and 6 Music DJ revealed his diagnosis on the Folk Show on Wednesday.

He hopes to return to his presenting duties by the new year "or sooner if I feel well enough".

  • 04 Oct 2018