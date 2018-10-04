Maria By Callis: Soprano tells her life story
One of the great sopranos of the 20th Century, Maria Callas, is the subject of a new documentary in which she tells her life story in her own words.

Maria By Callas uses archival footage, interviews she did and audio recordings to paint a very intimate portrait of this opera legend.

Callas died in 1977.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

