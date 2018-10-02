The art exhibition that will leave you in tears

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The artist who wants you to cry at her work
The new Turbine exhibition that will leave you with a tear in your eye.
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45709631/the-artist-who-wants-you-to-cry-at-her-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window