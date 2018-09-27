Lady Gaga gets overwhelmed at Oscars buzz
The singer had an emotional reaction when asked about being an Oscar contender for her role in new movie A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga plays Ally, a young singer who finds fame with the help of musician Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.

She spoke to BBC's Lizo Mzimba at the London premiere of the film.

