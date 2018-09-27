Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lady Gaga gets overwhelmed at Oscars buzz for A Star Is Born
The singer had an emotional reaction when asked about being an Oscar contender for her role in new movie A Star Is Born.
Lady Gaga plays Ally, a young singer who finds fame with the help of musician Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.
She spoke to BBC's Lizo Mzimba at the London premiere of the film.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45674208/lady-gaga-gets-overwhelmed-at-oscars-buzz-for-a-star-is-bornRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window