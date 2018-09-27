Film: Mineworkers' brutal deportation told

Media player
Bisbee '17: Mineworkers' brutal deportation told in film
A traditional documentary fused with performance has been used to tell the story of a brutal deportation in Arizona a century ago.
Bisbee ’17 is a collaborative documentary depicting the violent rounding up of 2,000 striking mineworkers in Bisbee, Arizona and the violent deportation of many of them to the New Mexico desert where they were left to die.
Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
27 Sep 2018
