Hockney's 'iPad' window
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hockney's 'iPad' stained glass window

Artist David Hockney has designed a window celebrating the Queen's reign has been revealed at Westminster Abbey.

Hockney says the hawthorn blossom scene is set in Yorkshire.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Sep 2018