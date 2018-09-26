Hockney's 'iPad' stained glass window

Media player
David Hockney's stained glass window 'designed on iPad'
Artist David Hockney has designed a window celebrating the Queen's reign, at Westminster Abbey.
Hockney says the hawthorn blossom scene is set in Yorkshire.
26 Sep 2018
