Turner Prize: Tripoli Cancelled, by Naeem Mohaiemen

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Naheem Mohaiemen has been nominated for this year's Turner Prize
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45630318/naheem-mohaiemen-has-been-nominated-for-this-year-s-turner-prizeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window