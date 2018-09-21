Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bodyguard finale is 'genius', says star Stuart Bowman
The last episode of the BBC drama Bodyguard is “genius” in that "everything kind of comes together", one of its stars has said.
Actor Stuart Bowman, who plays MI5 Director General Stephen Hunter-Dunn, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that there may be scope for a second season.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45607232/bodyguard-finale-is-genius-says-star-stuart-bowmanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window