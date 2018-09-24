What 'refugee' means to a nine-year old
New children's novel brings refugee crisis to the classroom

Onjali Q Rauf has spent the past three years helping families in the refugee camps of northern France.

Now she wants to help nine-year-olds understand the refugee crisis in the classroom. Her first book, The Boy At The Back Of The Class, follows a refugee boy as he tries to fit in to British school life.

