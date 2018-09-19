Justin Bieber serenades fiancee on street

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Justin Bieber serenades fiancee outside Buckingham Palace
Justin Bieber has been spotted busking outside Buckingham Palace in London.
The Canadian singer's impromptu gig not only surprised fans but also his fiancee Hailey Baldwin as he started to serenade her.
Baldwin, a model and niece of Alec Baldwin, filmed Bieber as he played songs on his acoustic guitar at the foot of the Victoria Memorial.
The couple announced their engagement in July and were in the UK as Baldwin was walking the catwalk at London's Fashion Week.
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45582680/justin-bieber-serenades-fiancee-outside-buckingham-palaceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window