Proposals, emotional speeches and much more

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 70th annual Emmy awards did not disappoint
The Brits had a great night at the 70th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles but the standout moment was a proposal.
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45558164/the-70th-annual-emmy-awards-did-not-disappointRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window