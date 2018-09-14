Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grime star Ghetts on colourism and female black identity

Discrimination from within the black community for being too black, or not black enough is the focus of rapper Ghetts’ latest work.

The grime star examines a society that marginalises people instead of celebrating diversity.

On the Victoria Derbyshire Show he also talks about Serena Williams and her outburst at the US Open.

