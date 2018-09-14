Media player
Grime star Ghetts on colourism and female black identity
Discrimination from within the black community for being too black, or not black enough is the focus of rapper Ghetts’ latest work.
The grime star examines a society that marginalises people instead of celebrating diversity.
On the Victoria Derbyshire Show he also talks about Serena Williams and her outburst at the US Open.
14 Sep 2018
