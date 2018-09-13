Video

MNEK has said reaching out to people who are figuring out their sexuality is more important to him than the billion music streams he has clocked up.

The singer-songwriter, who has just released his debut album Language, told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake on the Headliners podcast that growing up: “I didn’t always see someone that I could relate to, that would tell me that being black and gay is OK."