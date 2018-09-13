Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MNEK: I want people to know it's OK to be black and gay
MNEK has said reaching out to people who are figuring out their sexuality is more important to him than the billion music streams he has clocked up.
The singer-songwriter, who has just released his debut album Language, told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake on the Headliners podcast that growing up: “I didn’t always see someone that I could relate to, that would tell me that being black and gay is OK."
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45514332/mnek-i-want-people-to-know-it-s-ok-to-be-black-and-gayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window