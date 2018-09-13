MNEK: I want people to know it's ok to be black and gay
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MNEK: I want people to know it's OK to be black and gay

MNEK has said reaching out to people who are figuring out their sexuality is more important to him than the billion music streams he has clocked up.

The singer-songwriter, who has just released his debut album Language, told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake on the Headliners podcast that growing up: “I didn’t always see someone that I could relate to, that would tell me that being black and gay is OK."

  • 13 Sep 2018