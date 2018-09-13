Elvis Costello 'lucky' after cancer scare

Media player
Elvis Costello says he is 'lucky' after cancer scare
Elvis Costello says he feels "extremely lucky" after having an operation for cancer.
The 64-year-old singer told the BBC's The One Show he had been advised to rest after surgery, meaning he had to cancel dates on his European tour.
13 Sep 2018
