Elvis Costello 'lucky' after cancer scare
Elvis Costello says he feels "extremely lucky" after having an operation for cancer.

The 64-year-old singer told the BBC's The One Show he had been advised to rest after surgery, meaning he had to cancel dates on his European tour.

  • 13 Sep 2018