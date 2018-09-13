Teen suicide and sex: Heathers hit the stage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 80s teen classic about teenage sex and suicide that's been given a modern makeover.
The 80s teen classic about teenage sex and suicide that's been given a modern makeover.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45503645/the-80s-teen-classic-about-teenage-sex-and-suicide-that-s-been-given-a-modern-makeoverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window