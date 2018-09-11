Media player
Video
Jason Donovan joins Kylie on stage in Hyde Park
Reunited at last! Not a dry eye in the park as Jason Donovan joins Kylie on stage during her headline set at Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park 2018.
-
11 Sep 2018
