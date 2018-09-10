Video

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is the new face of Nike's Just Do It campaign, a move which has divided opinion and even caused some people to cut up their Nike clothes.

Kaepernick caused controversy in 2016 for kneeling during the American national anthem before matches in protest at police brutality and racism.

But Nike is not the only company to get involved in political debate. So are trainers the new political battleground?

Presented by the BBC's Frankie McCamley and produced by Phoebe Frieze.