Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nike and Kaepernick: Are trainers the new political battleground?
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is the new face of Nike's Just Do It campaign, a move which has divided opinion and even caused some people to cut up their Nike clothes.
Kaepernick caused controversy in 2016 for kneeling during the American national anthem before matches in protest at police brutality and racism.
But Nike is not the only company to get involved in political debate. So are trainers the new political battleground?
Presented by the BBC's Frankie McCamley and produced by Phoebe Frieze.
-
10 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45477560/nike-and-kaepernick-are-trainers-the-new-political-battlegroundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window