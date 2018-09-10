Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lady Gaga: 'I don't do it to be famous'
Lady Gaga was speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival.
She has made her acting debut in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born.
-
10 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window