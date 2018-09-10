Lady Gaga: 'I don't do it to be famous'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lady Gaga: 'I don't do it to be famous'

Lady Gaga was speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She has made her acting debut in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born.

  • 10 Sep 2018
Go to next video: William and Gaga chat mental health