Last Night of the Proms: Jess Gillam performs Scaramouche
Milhaud's Scaramouche is a three-movement work based on incidental music wrote for a Moliere play.
It is named after the Theâtre Scaramouche on the Champs Elysées in Paris, where the play was performed.
The soloist is Jess Gillam, the first ever saxophone Finalist in BBC Young Musician of the Year, making her debut at the Last Night of the Proms.
09 Sep 2018
