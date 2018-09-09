Media player
Last Night of the Proms: Carousel
In the lengthy Soliloquy, jobless carousel barker Billy Bigelow reflects on his impending fatherhood.
Daydreaming about having a son, Billy realises that he might acquire a daughter, and resolves to do what is needed to get money to provide for her - this sets off a criminal enterprise, with disastrous consequences for Billy.
It is sung by Gerald Finley at the Last Night of the BBC Proms, 2018.
09 Sep 2018
