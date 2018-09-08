Cardi B leaves Minaj scuffle with bump

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardi B leaves Nicki Minaj scuffle with bump above eye
Cardi B was seen leaving New York Fashion week with a bump above her eye, after trading blows with fellow US rapper Nick Minaj.
-
08 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45458751/cardi-b-leaves-nicki-minaj-scuffle-with-bump-above-eyeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window