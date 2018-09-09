Artist takes over house to cook up WW1
When artist Bobby Baker was asked to commemorate the First World War centenary she looked to her own family history for inspiration.

That led her back to her mum's home town of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and a terraced house, which she has taken over, for the installation Bobby Baker's Great and Tiny War.

Video Journalist: Alex Stanger

