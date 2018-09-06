'Rachael's Big C podcast will continue'
You, Me and the Big C podcast hosts vow to continue

Deborah James and Lauren Mahon have said they will continue with 5 Live's You, Me and the Big C podcasts.

It follows the death of fellow host Rachael Bland.

The 40-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016 and was told in May this year her cancer was incurable.

