'Rachael's Big C podcast will continue'

Deborah James and Lauren Mahon have said they will continue with 5 Live's You, Me and the Big C podcasts.
It follows the death of fellow host Rachael Bland.
The 40-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016 and was told in May this year her cancer was incurable.
#YouMeBigC
06 Sep 2018
