Video

Richard Bacon has paid tribute to BBC Radio 5 Live newsreader and presenter Rachael Bland, who has died at the age of 40.

Rachael was part of Richard's on-air team when he presented the late night programme on 5 Live.

Richard told Nihal Arthanayake that he thought the You, Me and the Big C podcast was her best work.

“I don’t know how she did it - how she found the strength to confront it in such a frank way. She’s a remarkable person," he said.