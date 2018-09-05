Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Bacon: Rachael Bland was 'a remarkable person'
Richard Bacon has paid tribute to BBC Radio 5 Live newsreader and presenter Rachael Bland, who has died at the age of 40.
Rachael was part of Richard's on-air team when he presented the late night programme on 5 Live.
Richard told Nihal Arthanayake that he thought the You, Me and the Big C podcast was her best work.
“I don’t know how she did it - how she found the strength to confront it in such a frank way. She’s a remarkable person," he said.
-
05 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45425222/richard-bacon-rachael-bland-was-a-remarkable-personRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window