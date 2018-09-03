Chris Evans leaving Radio 2

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chris Evans says he's touched by listener response
The broadcaster is leaving Radio 2 to host Virgin Radio's breakfast show in 2019.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45397486/chris-evans-says-he-s-touched-by-listener-responseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window