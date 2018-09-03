Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chris Evans announces he's leaving Radio 2
Chris Evans announces his departure live on air.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45394876/chris-evans-announces-he-s-leaving-radio-2Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window