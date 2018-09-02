'We can't go on' - Bono loses voice
U2's Bono cuts short Berlin show after losing voice

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin show was cancelled after Bono lost his voice.

The Irish band had played a handful of songs when the singer apologised and said: "I think we can't go on. It's not right for you."

