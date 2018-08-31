Media player
R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe: 'I'm quitting Instagram this week'
R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe has told Newsnight that he is quitting Instagram.
The band's former frontman opened up about how he doesn't like the idea of being "tracked or followed".
He says he thinks we need to examine how social media "is changing the choices that we make and the debates that we have".
31 Aug 2018
