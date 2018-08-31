Aretha tribute concert in Detroit
Aretha Franklin tribute concert in Detroit

Musicians, including The Four Tops, have performed to celebrate the life of Aretha Franklin in Detroit.

The Queen of Soul will be buried in the city after lying in state.

The 76-year-old died of pancreatic cancer on 16 August.

