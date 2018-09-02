Free Rein
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Behind the scenes on Netflix's horsey hit Free Rein

The British-made Emmy-winning TV show that has become a horsey hit with families around the world.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Sep 2018