Stacey Solomon has hit out at Now Magazine for their front page, which reads: 'STACEY SOLOMON: Boring, Desperate, Cheap... Why fans are sick of her'
The TV presenter told BBC Radio 5 Live that women’s magazines give the insinuation that 'nobody is good enough'.
In a statement, Now magazine said: "[The story] was written on the basis of social media comments about Stacey and is not the opinion of Now magazine."
It added: "We do not encourage or condone bullying in any form. We apologise to Stacey for any distress our story may have caused."
30 Aug 2018
