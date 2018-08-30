Prince Harry gets up with Hamilton cast
The Duke of Sussex gets on stage with the Hamilton cast

The Duke of Sussex has joined the cast of hit musical Hamilton on stage in London's West End.

He was joined by his wife at the charity performance at Victoria Palace Theatre in aid of Sentebale which helps children affected by HIV in southern Africa.

