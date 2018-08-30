Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Duke of Sussex gets on stage with the Hamilton cast
The Duke of Sussex has joined the cast of hit musical Hamilton on stage in London's West End.
He was joined by his wife at the charity performance at Victoria Palace Theatre in aid of Sentebale which helps children affected by HIV in southern Africa.
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45351189/the-duke-of-sussex-gets-on-stage-with-the-hamilton-castRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window