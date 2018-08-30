Guide dogs train in Pick of the Litter

Media player
Pick of Litter follows puppies’ progress to guide dogs
Dog focused documentary Pick of the Litter follows five Labrador puppies as they make their way through a training programme to become guide dogs for blind and partially sighted people.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
