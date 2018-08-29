Media player
The 'Muppets' director on his more adult version of puppetry
The Happytime Murders - a subversive take on puppetry - has opened to mixed reviews, garnering just an 8% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Brian Henson, the director of the film and son of the late Jim Henson, bats back this criticism saying the film is in part a celebration of what he used to see when cameras weren’t rolling.
Speaking to Evan Davis on Newsnight he said: "The whole movie is the puppeteers goofing around".
29 Aug 2018
