YouTube's KSI wants rematch in May
KSI has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he wants to delay his boxing rematch against Logan Paul until May 2019.

The pair's first fight, which took place in front of 17,000 fans at the Manchester Arena, ended in a draw.

A rematch had originally been pencilled in for February 2019 in the United States.

