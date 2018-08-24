Pink and Ed Sheeran help DJ to propose
A radio DJ has called upon his celebrity friends to help him propose to his girlfriend. Elliot Holman, 27, who grew up in Norwich, presents an evening show on stations across the north of England.

Pink and Ed Sheeran recorded special messages for his partner Bryony, which he played to her during his proposal on a beach in Florida.

  • 24 Aug 2018