The Black Cop who Infiltrated the KKK

How an African American police officer ended up as a KKK member
Ron Stallworth was one of the first black men to become a police cadet in Colorado Springs.
Then he was given the task of going undercover to gather intelligence on the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan.
He spoke to high-level members on the phone and a white colleague went to the KKK meetings in his place.
The information Ron accumulated was used to help prevent the group's attacks. (Picture credit: Ron Stallworth.)
22 Aug 2018
