Producer Barbera Brocolli and director Danny Boyle have parted company blaming "creative differences".

The director of Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire had been hired to mastermind the next Bond film which is due out in October 2019.

Jonathan Cavendish founded The Imaginarium Studios with Andy Serkis and has produced, amongst other films, Bridget Jones's Diary.

The film producer told Radio 4's The World at One programme that Danny Boyle "is an incredibly talented individual director and Bond producers are very successful protectors of a brand - and it was always possible that those two things could have clashed if Danny wanted to do something too different".