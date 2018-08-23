Media player
The Little Stranger: A gothic ghost story reviewed
An unusual view of the British aristocracy in the aftermath of World War Two is presented in the new ghost story The Little Stranger.
Based on the bestselling book of the same name, the film stars Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson, and focuses on a rather unglamorous eccentric upper class family who inhabit what appears to be a haunted house.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
23 Aug 2018
