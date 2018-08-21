The MTV VMA Awards: The best bits
The VMA Awards: 'I had a baby...and now I'm still winning awards'

Cardi B picked up an award for Best New Artist, just weeks after giving birth to a baby in July. Camila Cabello won the biggest award of the night for Video of the Year for Havana.

  • 21 Aug 2018