Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Idris Elba on directorial debut
Ahead of the release of Yardie, Idris Elba talks about 'Idris Castival Day' as well as the rumours he is set to be the next 007.
Yardie is an adaptation of a novel set in Jamaica and East London in the 1970s and 1980s.
-
20 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window