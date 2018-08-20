Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ian Hislop: Finding dissent in the British Museum
Satirist Ian Hislop been picking out items from the British Museum's collection illustrating how people have rebelled against authority through history.
Here's why former director of the museum, Neil MacGregor, asked him to so.
-
20 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45246732/ian-hislop-finding-dissent-in-the-british-museumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window