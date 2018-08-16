Celebrities remember Aretha Franklin

Media player
Aretha Franklin: Tributes to the 'Queen of Soul'
Aretha Franklin, the 'Queen of Soul' known for hits like 'Respect' and 'Think', has died in Detroit at the age of 76.
The legendary singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and announced last year she was retiring from music.
Franklin won 18 Grammys and had 17 Top Ten US chart hits over a music career spanning seven decades.
Sister Sledge and the Rev Jesse Jackson are among those who have paid tribute to her life and legacy.
16 Aug 2018
