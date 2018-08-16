Why Aretha Franklin is still so relevant

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aretha Franklin: Defected's Simon Dunmore on singer's longevity
Aretha Franklin's career spanned seven decades, but how is it still popular on the dance floors of nightclubs and bars around the world?
Owner of Defected Records, Simon Dunmore, explains.
Video courtesy Elton John Aids Foundation
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45215194/aretha-franklin-defected-s-simon-dunmore-on-singer-s-longevityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window