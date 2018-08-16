Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aretha Franklin sings at Obama inauguration
Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul" who became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died in Detroit at the age of 76.
The BBC looks back at her performance at Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, where she sang 'My Country, 'Tis of Thee'.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-45212877/aretha-franklin-sings-at-obama-inaugurationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window