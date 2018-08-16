Aretha Franklin sings at Obama inauguration
Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul" who became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died in Detroit at the age of 76.

The BBC looks back at her performance at Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, where she sang 'My Country, 'Tis of Thee'.

